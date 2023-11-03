Touring with Terrell: Inside the Palmolive Building penthouse, where Vince Vaughn once lived

The Palmolive Building penthouse in downtown Chicago was once home to actor Vince Vaughn.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is exploring the architectural wonders of Chicago and there's no shortage of amazing buildings in our city.

This week we're going inside the multi-million dollar Palmolive building's Penthouse, where actor Vince Vaughn once lived!

The iconic Palmolive building sits on East Walton Place in downtown Chicago.

Its penthouse boasts nearly 8,000 square feet of bright and spacious architectural innovation.

The moment you walk through the door, it just screams Art Deco.

On the way up, Terrell ran into the architect for the penthouse himself Larry Booth and the inside of the unit doesn't disappoint.

"This is a series of small sitting rooms, living rooms that are very comfortable and very intimate kind of spaces," Booth said. "And there's a series of spaces that lead down to the kitchen."

A series of living rooms, drenched in natural light, with stunning views and extra closet space. Then the dining room.

"Look at that...a great map of Rome, to give you a little atmosphere along with a view on the city of Chicago," Booth said.

Off they went to the kitchen, passing by a temperature-controlled wine cellar along the way.

We're talking Wolf appliances, quartzite countertops, its own seating area and a dining section.

Now let's get into some facts. The Palmolive building was built in 1929 and designed by Holabird and Root.

It was first home to the Colgate Palmolive Peet Company and then became Playboy headquarters.

Once upstairs, you run into a beautiful, wood paneled office and three bedrooms and three baths, a separate kitchenette and a sunroom with a private terrace.

A corridor leads right into the master bedroom, with its priceless original refinished wood work and stone fire place.

"We like modern architecture but we also like traditional," Booth said. "We can live with both tradition and modern and we can do it all at once! You don't have to make that choice...That's what we did here."

The views from the two private terraces are absolutely breathtaking.

Penthouse life... a penthouse life. I think I could get use to that," Terrell said.