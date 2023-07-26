Off-duty Palos Park police officer labeled hero after saving man while on vacation

The police commissioner says Officer Franczak's actions were heroic.

Officer Ryan Franczak was on vacation when he stepped in to save a man's life

AVONDALE, Ariz. (WLS) -- A Palos Park police officer is receiving praise for something he did while he was off duty.

Franczak water tubing in Arizona when he saw an older man fall off of his tube into the rapids.

Police say Officer Franczak jumped out of his tube and into the river after the man did not resurface from the water.

Franczak found the man underwater, and pulled him to the shoreline, saving him from drowning.

The police commissioner says Officer Franczak's actions were heroic and showed that public servants are never off duty.

