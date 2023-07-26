WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Off-duty Palos Park police officer labeled hero after saving man while on vacation

Officer Ryan Franczak was on vacation when he stepped in to save a man's life

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 26, 2023 4:46PM
Off-duty Palos Park officer labeled hero after saving man's life
EMBED <>More Videos

The police commissioner says Officer Franczak's actions were heroic.

AVONDALE, Ariz. (WLS) -- A Palos Park police officer is receiving praise for something he did while he was off duty.

Officer Ryan Franczak was on vacation when he stepped in to save a man's life.

SEE THIS: Caught on camera: Skokie police officers save baby's life with CPR

Franczak water tubing in Arizona when he saw an older man fall off of his tube into the rapids.

Police say Officer Franczak jumped out of his tube and into the river after the man did not resurface from the water.

RELATED: Caught on camera: Hero school officer saves child from getting pinned between 2 cars

Franczak found the man underwater, and pulled him to the shoreline, saving him from drowning.

The police commissioner says Officer Franczak's actions were heroic and showed that public servants are never off duty.

RELATED: Read more stories about heroes

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW