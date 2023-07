Grandparents charged in death of 5-year-old girl, admit to child abuse, Park Forest police say

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Two Park Forest grandparents have been charged in connection to the death of their grandchild, authorities said.

Police said Klent Elwoods and Lisa Jones both admitted to abusing their five-year-old granddaughter Jada Moore.

Paramedics found Moore unresponsive Friday at a Park Forest home on Friday after Elwoods called 911.

Police said the young girl died in the hospital Saturday.

Elwoods and Jones are set to appear in bond court Monday.