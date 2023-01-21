Park Forest police say 7-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Park Forest police said a 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in south suburban Park Forest Friday.

Police said the incident happened in the 100-block of Walnut Street shortly before 3:15 p.m. Family started life-saving measures, which paramedics and emergency responders then took over.

The boy was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the school bus was taking students home from Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 at the time of the incident. The district and the police are arranging counselors to be available over the weekend and at the start of the school week to help students and staff.

The driver of the bus and witnesses are being interviewed by police. No charges have yet been filed, and police did not say if any charges were pending. The incident is being investigated by the Park Forest Police Department and Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team.

If you have any information, contact Park Forest police.