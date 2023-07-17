Park Forest grandparents charged in death of 5-year-old girl due in bond court

Klent Elwoods and Lisa Jones are due in bond court after being charged in Jada Moore's murder in Park Forest and admitting to child abuse.

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Two Park Forest grandparents are due in bond court Monday after being charged in connection to the death of their grandchild, authorities said.

Police said Klent Elwoods, 62, and Lisa Jones, 57, both admitted to abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, Jada Moore.

Paramedics found Moore unresponsive Friday at a Park Forest home after Elwoods called 911.

They responded just before 11 p.m. to the home in the 300-block of Osage Street.

"After about 10 seconds of them being inside, the paramedics come rushing out with a little girl who appeared to be completely limp," neighbor T.T. Paul said.

Police said the young girl died at Comer Children's Hospital Saturday.

They said she had signs of recent physical abuse as well as older indicators.

Neighbors of the couple said they are horrified and never really saw a child at the house.

Next-door neighbor Richard Williams said they often shouted at their Rottweilers.

"I've never seen the little girl myself. It's always been them two and other adults, never knew they had a girl inside the house, and, to me, that'd be kind of dangerous with those Rottweilers," Williams said. "He was very helpful. They were pleasant. They used to come, and the wife used to come and get things from my daughter's garden in the back. And, like I said earlier, they used to loan me tools for my grass, and I used to loan him tools for his grass."

Elwoods and Jones are due in bond court Monday afternoon, where more details are expected to emerge.

They have both been charged with first-degree murder.

"Right now, we're just praying for everyone involved and wishing of course it hadn't happened. But we're just praying for everyone involved," Paul said.