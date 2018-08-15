Parody account of fired FBI agent sends tweets critical of Trump

EVAN MCMURRY
After embattled FBI special agent Peter Strzok was fired on Monday, a tweet from an account bearing his name and likeness issued a scathing denunciation of President Trump -- and quickly went viral.

The tweet said, "I have been fired for expressing my personal opinion in private texts about a dictator that history will soon deem not only a Russian asset but an unhinged madman threatening the sovereignty of the United States of America."

One problem: it wasn't Peter Strzok.

In fact, it was intentionally advertising not to be Peter Strzok: The account's name was @notpeterstrzok and was explicitly identified as a parody account in its bio.

None of that appeared to matter as reactions to the tweet rocketed in the wake of the agent's firing amid scrutiny over anti-Trump texts he sent from a work phone. The tweet racked up 56,000 retweets and more than 200,000 likes.

Many Twitter users pointed out the account did not belong to the terminated FBI agent, but that did not stop the rain of reactions. Subsequent missives continued the attack on the president and rapidly went viral, as well. One climbed to more than 25,000 retweets:

In a bit of parody-account winking, the account even shared tweets from a parody Loretta Lynch account.

The @notpeterstrzok handle was not the only fake Peter Strzok Twitter account that garnered attention in the wake of the agent's firing. Another, bearing Peter Strzok's full name in its handle, was suspended.

In response to a request for comment, Twitter pointed ABC News to its guidelines on parody and fake accounts, which mandate that parody accounts clearly identify as such and distinguish their handles from the real figure. The company's rules state that action can be taken "when we receive a valid impersonation or trademark report about an account that is not in compliance with our Policy."

Twitter's primary method for outwardly distinguishing real accounts of major public figures is verification, symbolized by its famous blue check mark.

Strzok does have a verified account that was established this month. He has tweeted twice, including one tweet linking to a GoFundMe page, along with a screen capture of his attorney's statement.

Neither of Strzok's verified account tweets has proven to be as popular as the parody account's offerings.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
2 women shot, 1 fatally, when bullets entered their South Side homes
New joint U.S.-Mexican law enforcement effort targets top drug cartel criminals
Indiana attorney fatally shot by former client, prosecutor says
WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Chicago townhouse reportedly once owned by Vince Vaughn listed for $1.5M
Thyroid medications recalled due to risk of impurities
Harvey police: Deadly shootout may have stemmed from online dispute
Autopsy to be performed on burned body found in West Chicago
Show More
Germany creates 3rd gender identity for records
San Francisco announces new 'poop patrol' to clean feces from streets
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Chicago-bound flight makes emergency landing in NC
Illinois woman celebrates 101st birthday at Taco Bell
More News