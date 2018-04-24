A parolee who escaped custody in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood has been taken into custody in north suburban Glenview, police said.Kir Moorman, a 29-year-old parolee escaped a Department of Corrections officer just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Moorman was wanted for a parole violation just three weeks after serving time for armed robbery. Police said he also has convictions for burglary, drug possession and felony weapons charges."The helicopters were over the house hovering. Then we saw cops all in the area," resident Donna Jones said.Police said Moorman resisted a female officer who was taking him into custody and fled. Chicago police, assisted by the Illinois Department of Corrections, searched for most of the day before Moorman was found.He is currently being held in Chicago police custody. Police said he was taken into custody without incident and no one was injured in the search or apprehension.