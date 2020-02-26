Parts of Lake Shore Drive shut down after dumpster fire sends smoke onto roadway

Still and box. Lakeshore drive and Wacker. Fire is out. All outside. Pallets. No fire inside high rise — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 26, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parts of Lake Shore Drive are closed Wednesday afternoon as firefighters respond to a nearby dumpster fire that sent smoke onto the roadway.Chicago fire officials reported a fire downtown near Lake Shore Drive and Wacker Drive. The fire was contained outside in a dumpster and put out by around 2 p.m., fire officials said.The Chicago Fire Department confirmed that the fire was not inside a nearby high-rise building.While the fire has been put out, it's unclear how long Lake Shore Drive will remain closed.No other details about the fire and the road closures are known at this time.