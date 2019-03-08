Subway conductor fought back after allegedly getting punched by passenger in NYC

Candace McCowan reports from East Harlem on the attack.

By Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan -- A subway conductor fought back when a passenger allegedly became violent in Manhattan.

It was a busy night for transit police at 125th/Lexington Avenue station in East Harlem around 12 a.m. Friday.

The MTA conductor had to be taken to the hospital after the chaotic incident.

Citizen App video captured the moment after police say a 30-year-old man holding the subway train doors open, punched the conductor after he asked him to let the door go.

Police say the conductor then punched the man back.

They were both treated for injuries and the suspect was arrested.

Police say there isn't an increase of crime on the subway, usually, there are six or seven a day, but there are more cameras so they are captured more.

This incident came just hours after another man was slashed at the same subway station. Eyewitness News spoke to the victim exclusively.
