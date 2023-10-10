Robert L. Carter is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl for years, even impregnating her, according to court documents.

Pastor accused of making girl perform oral sex at 7 years old, impregnating her at 16: records

HOUSTON, Texas -- Court documents show 39-year-old Robert L. Carter, a Houston-based pastor, is in jail for allegedly sexually assaulting a family member hundreds of times over a decade and impregnating her.

The sexual abuse started when the child was 7 years old, according to the documents. Carter is accused of performing sexual acts with the child and making her perform oral sex on him.

Carter is also accused of trying to bribe the child with candy for these sexual acts, which she says she refused.

The court documents allege Carter would force himself on the young girl while other family members were sleeping.

The abuse went on for years, according to the documents. The victim estimates she was sexually assaulted by Carter hundreds of times, becoming an almost daily occurrence.

The victim said when she turned 12, Carter started to rape her. She told investigators that Carter would stop at an H-E-B store on the way to school and sexually assault her in the back parking lot.

Investigators said in the court documents that the victim told them Carter would take her to a church he worked at in Sunnyside to rape her.

When the girl turned 16, she reportedly had Carter's baby. She told investigators he dropped the newborn off at a nearby fire station.

Carter is held on a $100,000 bond in the Harris County Jail.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.