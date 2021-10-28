Society

Prominent venture capitalist under fire for calling dads who take 6 months paternity leave 'losers'

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

LA City Council votes to give city employees paid parental leave

AUSTIN, Texas -- A prominent venture capitalist is under fire for calling new dads "losers" if they take months of paternity leave.

Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale responded to a tweet Wednesday about US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who took off work to care for his twin newborns.

"Any man in an important position who takes 6 months of leave for a newborn is a loser. In the old days men had babies and worked harder to provide for their future - that's the correct masculine response."

Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale is under fire for calling new dads "losers" if they take months of paternity leave.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images




Buttigieg took off only two months for paternity leave, not six.

Lonsdale's tweet sparked outrage in the venture capitalist world. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian responded to Lonsdale's tweet, writing that he "proudly" took his full paternity leave and would do it again.

"Turns out it helped me win even more," he said.



Garry Tan, founder at Initialized Capital, defended his firm's four-month paternity leave.

"Respect that people have different choices, but being a dad is awesome and there is more to life than work and money," he wrote on Twitter.



Lonsdale later said using the word "loser" was "unnecessary" and that he "respects that there are different approaches to this and shouldn't have been so harsh." However, he stood by his initial comment about traditional gender roles.

His initial tweet was in response to Axios reporter Dan Primack, who criticized podcast host Joe Rogan's comments about Buttigieg. Lonsdale, like Rogan, is known for making provocative right-wing statements.

In November 2020, Lonsdale moved from San Francisco to Austin, Texas saying he was angry with California's taxes and liberal ideals. He is currently a managing partner at 8VC, a "venture capital firm that manages several billion dollars in committed capital," according to its website.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyparentingfamilyu.s. & worldventure capital
TOP STORIES
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News