Suspect in custody in alleged kidnapping, murder of Michigan nurse Patrice Wilson: police

Detroit nurse Patrice Wilson was found shot to death after she was allegedly kidnapped, police said.

DETROIT -- A suspect is in custody in connection to the alleged kidnapping and murder of 29-year-old Michigan nurse Patrice Wilson, WWJ reported.

Police sources told CBS News Detroit Monday morning that a suspect is now in custody. The identity of the suspect arrested has not been released.

Police previously said Wilson was last seen Saturday morning outside of Detroit Receiving Hospital, she was kidnapped by Jamere Miller, WXYZ reported.

On Sunday, May 14, Wilson's body was found inside the back of her car with gunshot wounds.

"It is with deep sadness that we offer heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and DMC colleagues of cherished nurse leader Patrice Wilson, as well as Patrice's mother, another dedicated DMC team member," said Brian Taylor, Director of Communications at Tenet Healthcare. "Patrice was not just a co-worker but a loving friend to many at the DMC. Grief counseling is available for all staff at our Adult Central Campus hospitals."

