Fire causes $1.25M in damage at historic Haley Mansion in Joliet

The Patrick Haley Mansion in Joliet, Illinois, a popular wedding and banquet venue, was damaged by a large fire Wednesday.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire at the historic Patrick C. Haley Mansion in southwest suburban Joliet caused $1.25 million in damage, authorities said.

The fire broke out Wednesday. Firefighters said they were called to the mansion just before 4 p.m. and found heavy flames in the attic and smoke billowing from the roof when they arrived.

The first and second floors sustained water damage but should be able to be repaired.

Patrick Columbus Haley and his wife, Mary Anastasia Darcy, built the three-story, castle-like residence was built between 1891 and 1893. Construction took around two years.

It now is used as private event facility known as The Haley Mansion.

The cause is still under investigation, but the Joliet Fire Department says the fire was accidental and began on the mansion's third floor. No one was in the mansion at the time, and no one was hurt.

