paul mccartney

Meeting Paul McCartney: An unexpected pleasure backstage at the United Center

By David Fell
Meeting Paul McCartney: An unexpected pleasure

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Imagine getting to meet your musical idol. Not only meet him, but interview him, and the brand-new band he's just starting out with.

That's what happened in 2002 to then-ABC 7 Associate Producer David Fell, now a Media Manager at the station.

Here's his first-person account of how it happened and what it was like.

These are some of the first-ever interviews given by the band, which is still with McCartney all these years later. And for the most part, have never been heard before.

Meet Paul McCartney, Abe Laboriel Jr., Rusty Anderson, Brian Ray and Wix, and learn why they love playing in Chicago.
