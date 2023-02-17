Paul Rudd on what it's like playing a superhero in 'Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

"It's fun playing a regular guy, who has a bit of a love-hate relationship with being a superhero," Paul Rudd said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania" has just hit theaters all over the city, so fans are getting a first look at the latest Marvel Universe movie.

Paul Rudd, the Ant-Man himself, shared how his character is evolving in the series.

"You know, it's fun playing a regular guy, who has a bit of a love-hate relationship with being a superhero," Rudd said. "It's cool to play the part in these situations where I'm going up against somebody like Thanos, or going up now, against somebody like Kang, these crazy, huge heroes, so it's a fun part to play, a regular guy who also happens to be a superhero."

Rudd shared where the Marvel Universe experience falls in his Hollywood career, which has spanned decades and genres.

"You know, it's kind of its own crazy thing," he said. "The way they make films is different than the way everyone else does: the subject matter, and certainly the global scale of all of it. It's really fun and it ranks high up. Obviously, it's been a big part of my life now."

Ant-Man is funny, but not goofy, which seems to be an intentional choice.

"I do want it to be relatable," Rudd said. "There's so much action, there's so much stuff. Humor is kind of the way I deal with most situations in life, or certainly try to, and I want there to be some laughs in these things. I think it would be pretty boring if it wasn't."

