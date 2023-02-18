Actress Evangeline Lilly spreads her wings in a different way as 'The Wasp' in Ant Man sequel

Evangeline Lilly is spreading her wings in a different way in latest movie chapter in the Marvel Universe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania" the latest movie chapter in the Marvel Universe, is now in theaters.

Evangeline Lilly, who plays "Hope Van Dyne," tells ABC7's Hosea Sanders "The Wasp" is spreading her wings in a different way for this sequel.

Sanders: "Tell me about Hope, who is she? How would you describe this character?"

Lilly: "I'm always trying to keep up with her. I feel like I'm hanging on to her tails all the time because she's always changing, morphing and evolving, really quite rapidly over the course of three films. She began this trilogy as a really cold, detached, corporate b**** and she ultimately has grown into this family woman, she's repaired her relationship with her father and she's reunited with her mother, she's falling in love with Scott and now she's step mom to sweet Cassie, and it's changed her life and it's changed who she is. I like to latch my teeth into something I can use as an anchor point for a character, so if I ever feel lost I can refer back to that one thing. And I struggled to find that with Hope throughout the first two films, and on the third film I read the script and the penny dropped...I was like, oh, I get it now, she's the bullet, that's who she is, she's a bullet."

Lilly: "Michelle and I, we had such an intimate relationship playing mother & daughter in this film, and that was a real comfort for me. It's very rare that I get to have a really meaningful onscreen relationship with a woman. I've spent most of my career acting opposite men. Off camera we became really close and it became a really supportive relationship that I'll treasure forever."

Sanders: "What do you want to see next for Hope?"

Lilly: "Maybe, a stand alone Wasp movie!"

Sanders: "I like that, I'd go!"

Lilly: "Come on, right?! Who wouldn't?"

