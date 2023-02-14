'Biggest project of my life': Actress Kathryn Newton talks 'Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania" hits theaters in just two days.

Kathryn Newton is a new cast member in the series, and is playing Scott Lang's daughter, Cassie. The actress told ABC7 about staking her claim in the Marvel Universe.

"I laughed every day. I hardly got through a single take, because Paul Rudd would make me laugh, and once you get the giggled you can't stop. It's better than you could have imagined," Newton said.

SEE ALSO | 'Toni Stone' now playing at Goodman Theatre, tells story of 1st woman to play professional baseball

Newton also talked about what it was like working with so many Hollywood legends.

"It was so intimidating. First of all, it's like, the biggest project of my life, right, and then, I have to work with all these legends. Like, give me a break," Newton said. "Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Jonathan Majors. And that's all you need. To have people believe in you. With them, I could do anything."

Newton also discussed what she would like to see next for Cassie.

"Oh, I would love to see more of Cassie. I would love to see more of her and her dad saving the world," Newton said. "In this movie, you get to see who she is, what she stands for. I'd love to see her figure it out a little bit. That would be nice... not make a mess while trying to help. Don't be the reason we get sucked into the Quantum realm - just be the reason we got out."