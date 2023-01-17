PAWS Chicago honoring Betty White with 2-day senior pet adoption event

Adoption event takes place on what would have been Betty White's 101st birthday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Paws Chicago will honor the Betty White Challenge by hosting a two-day adoption event for senior pets.

The event begins Tuesday on what would have been the actresses' s 101st birthday.

AWS says they have seen a rise in senior pets being abandoned or relinquished to shelters. They currently have dozens currently looking for a home.

PAWS is offering reduced adoption fees as low as $101 for senior dogs and a sliding scale of lower fees on cats.

PAWS lists several benefits of owning a senior pet:

-You know exactly what you're getting - size, coat, color and personality.

-Older dogs are often house-trained and many have training under their belts.

-With puppies and kittens, energy levels soar, but older pets are more likely to enjoy a casual walk and regular snuggle time on the couch.

-Older pets will give you a better idea of who they are and how they'll act in your home, and our trained volunteers can pair you with the right pet for your home and lifestyle.

To view pets up for adoption or to donate, visit www.pawschicago.org/bettywhite.