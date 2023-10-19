Vote for PAWS Chicago dog in national 'Howl-o-ween' costume contest

Pet lovers can vote on their favorite animal at 12 nationwide shelters through Oct. 31.

Take a look at adorable dog costumes in this nationwide contest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS Chicago wants the assistance of the Chicago community to help the organization win a national costume contest.

It's called the Bar Dog Wine "Howl-o-ween" costume contest.

Jill Silar, with PAWS Chicago, joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk about how the community can vote for "Bubbles."

The dog is one of several pets being featured for the annual contest.

Bubbles is from the PAWS Chicago shelter.

PetFinder Foundation and Bar Dog Wine teamed up to host the annual "Howl-o-ween" event.

If the PAWS Chicago animal shelter wins, it could receive a $1,500 donation.

To vote, click here.