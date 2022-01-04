pet rescue

7 kittens abandoned in box left outside PAWS Chicago medical center in Little Village

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A box of seven kittens was abandoned Monday morning at the PAWS Chicago medical center in Little Village.

Luckily, the box was found quickly. The shelter said there was a handwritten note on the box that the kittens' mother had died, and the kittens were "hungry, dehydrated and anemic."

SEE ALSO | 2 kittens found after blue carrier thrown in O'Hare garbage can

PAWS veterinarians are taking care of the kittens now. In addition, they all have conjunctivitis and upper respiratory infections.

PAWS is seeking experienced kitten fosters to help them grow and heal before they are adopted.

For more information on PAWS Chicago, visit pawschicago.org.
