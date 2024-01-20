Piece Pizza's 'Slice to Meet You' campaign returns for second year, benefiting PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago is teaming up again with Piece Pizza for 'Slice to Meet You,' a campaign that features one exclusive pizza per month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS Chicago, the largest No Kill humane organization in the Midwest, is again partnering with Piece Pizza and a team of celebrity chefs to raise funds and help find homes for dogs who have been at the shelter the longest. The three-month "Slice to Meet You" campaign will feature one exclusive pizza per month from Jan. 9 through April 9. Ten dollars from each pizza will be donated to PAWS Chicago and all Piece pizzas delivered during that span will feature flyers of adoptable dogs on pizza boxes delivered across Chicagoland.

Piece will offer limited-edition menu collaborations with Doug Sohn (Hot Doug's) and Barry Sorkin (Smoque BBQ) in January, Stephanie Izard (Girl & The Goat) starting Feb. 9, and Rick Bayless (Frontera Restaurants) on March 9. A $10 donation from each specialty pizza sold will benefit PAWS Chicago's No Kill mission. The first pizza, crafted by Sohn and Sorkin, is the Smoque'in Hot Creole Pizza featuring white sauce, smoked mozzarella, creole seasoning, Hot Doug's andouille sausage, Smoque's smoked chicken thighs, creole sauce, and scallions.

Each flyer includes a photo and brief description of the dog with a QR code that links to their bio on the PAWS website. Pups like Rocco, a 5-year-old Terrier mix who's been searching for a home, will receive attention from thousands of pizza buyers each month.

"While many of our pets find homes easily, there are always a few that need just the right person or household and can really benefit from extra attention," said Susanna Wickham, CEO of PAWS Chicago. "Last year we were blown away by the public response to this campaign. We are so thankful to Bill Jacobs at Piece and our celebrity chef partners for caring so deeply about animals, because the impact on their lives is enormous."

The number of homeless pets entering shelters has surged since the pandemic, and PAWS Chicago has launched several new programs to offer support to pets at Chicago Animal Care & Control, the city pound.

"This collaboration among Chicago chefs showcases our city at its best," said Chef Rick Bayless. "Chicagoans step up and work together when problems need solving, and partnering with Piece and PAWS Chicago is a joy for all of us at Frontera. We hope that everyone comes out to enjoy these special pizzas and support PAWS Chicago on its mission find some of these longer-term pets loving homes."

The "Slice to Meet You" campaign raised almost $30,000 last year through pizza sales, special events, and private donations.

"We were overwhelmed by the love our customers showed last year for PAWS. Piece is grateful for the chance to once again support the work PAWS Chicago is doing to help thousands of homeless pets every year," said Piece owner, Bill Jacobs. "Everyone wins with this campaign. Our customers enjoy one-of-a-kind pizzas created in collaboration with our city's great chefs, knowing they are supporting a great organization, and PAWS receives more resources for their critical work."

To learn more, visit: pawschicago.org/piece-pizza