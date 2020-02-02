Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lake Shore Drive dies overnight: officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle Saturday night on Lake Shore Drive has died overnight, officials said.

According to Chicago police, around 7:45 p.m. the person was attempting to cross traffic northbound in the 1400-block of South Lake Shore Drive near McFetridge Drive when a vehicle struck him.

The man was rushed to Northwestern Hospital with severe head injuries, police said.

He was pronounced dead overnight.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, police said. That person was not issued a ticket.

No one is in custody.

Major Accidents Unit is currently investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooppedestrian struckpedestrian killedlake shore drivechicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News