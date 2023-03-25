A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in the 800 block of West Washington Boulevard in Greektown, Chicago police said.

Hit and run: Man struck, killed by vehicle while crossing street in Greektown, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a Saturday morning hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side, police said.

The crash happened in the Greektown neighborhood's 800 block of West Washington Boulevard at about 1:06 a.m., police said.

A witness told officers they saw a black Mercedes run a stop sign and hit a 25-year-old man, who was crossing the street. The Mercedes continued eastbound on Washington Boulevard.

Police said the victim, who suffered blunt force trauma to the whole body, was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Major Accidents was on the scene investigating. There is no one in custody.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.