Cousins raise money for a cure with lemonade stand

By Beccah Hendrickson
Cousins raise money for a cure with lemonade stand

HAVERTOWN, Pa. -- When now 11-year-old Jack Scanlan was 2, he was diagnosed with leukemia.

He needed chemotherapy, radiation, and eventually a bone marrow transplant.


His older brother, Michael, who was 5 at the time, donated to save his life.

Inspired by the brothers, Chrissy Stapleton, who is the boys' aunt, has always wanted to give back and help find a cure for pediatric cancer.

She rallied all of the cousins together to start a lemonade stand in front of her Havertown home.


Through the stand and other fundraisers, the family helped raise $15,000 for pediatric cancer research at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia last year.

The success has driven Stapleton to start a new foundation called "Casting for a Cure" where she and her family will continue to raise money.

Havertown family
