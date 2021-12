SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A popular South Barrington bar is getting ready to close its doors, after fifty years in business.The owners of Penny Road Pub made the announcement on Facebook.They plan to close for good on Monday, January 31 and will only be open on weekends until then.The bar posted on Facebook saying, "We will miss all of the patrons, bands, events, employees, and people who have supported us all of these years. Starting this Monday we will be open only on the weekends and we will be going out doing what we have been doing for 50 years, supporting live music and events."