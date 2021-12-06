Peoria County corrections officer dies from COVID-19 infection connected to jail outbreak

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Peoria County corrections officer has died from COVID-19.Camron "Cam" Passie, 25 years old, died Sunday morning. He had been sent home from work Thursday after getting sick.The sheriff said Passie's case was part of large outbreak at the jail and multiple employees and inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell issued a statement on Sunday."I am deeply saddened for Cam's family, friends and anyone who had the opportunity to meet him. I have personally known Camron since he was a young teenager, as he grew up in Brimfield and showed interest in law enforcement," Asbell said. "Over the years, I have mentored Camron and can only say I have a hole in my heart right now. The Peoria County Sheriff's Office and our community have lost a special young man, but I am certain Heaven has gained our team member."The jail was placed on outbreak status last week due to multiple detainees and employees testing positive for the virus, Asbell said.