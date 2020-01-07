SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A new business is moving into the space that Rainforest Cafe occupied in Schaumburg's Woodfield Mall for 24 years.
It's a new 23,000 square-foot play center for children. Peppa Pig World of Play is based on the popular British animated children's TV show.
The play spot will feature 14 themed areas of free-roaming play for pre-school aged kids.
Opening is set for some time this spring. For more information, visit https://www.peppapigworldofplay.com/chicago/en/.
The Rainforest Café at Woodfield Mall closed on January 1. Rainforest Café has two other locations in the Chicago area, in downtown Chicago and Gurnee Mills.
Peppa Pig World of Play replacing Rainforest Cafe at Woodfield Mall
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More