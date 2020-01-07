Business

Peppa Pig World of Play replacing Rainforest Cafe at Woodfield Mall

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A new business is moving into the space that Rainforest Cafe occupied in Schaumburg's Woodfield Mall for 24 years.

It's a new 23,000 square-foot play center for children. Peppa Pig World of Play is based on the popular British animated children's TV show.

The play spot will feature 14 themed areas of free-roaming play for pre-school aged kids.

Opening is set for some time this spring. For more information, visit https://www.peppapigworldofplay.com/chicago/en/.

The Rainforest Café at Woodfield Mall closed on January 1. Rainforest Café has two other locations in the Chicago area, in downtown Chicago and Gurnee Mills.
