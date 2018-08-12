Two women robbed a Saint Laurent store in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, police said.The high-end store, located in the 0-100-block of East Walton, was robbed at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.The women came into the store, released pepper spray and then took items. They fled the scene. No one was in custody late Sunday.The store and police were doing an inventory to determine what was taken.At least 13 people were inside the store at the time and had to be evacuated.Police are investigating.