DuSable Museum of African American History CEO honored by French government

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The French government honored Perri Irmer, President and CEO of the DuSable Museum of African American History, on Tuesday.The Order of Arts and Letters honors people who have made significant contributions to the arts in France and around the world."It is a great honor to represent the museum and accept the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et Lettres," Irmer said in a written statement. "Throughout this past year, we have been reminded of the importance of our work at the DuSable Museum of African American History, and I cannot express how grateful I am both to receive this government distinction and continue our work at the museum."