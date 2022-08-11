WATCH LIVE

Perseid meteor shower 2022: LaPorte County timelapse shows meteors streaking across night sky

Full moon August 2022: Light from moon expected to hamper viewing of debris from Swift-Tuttle comet

Larry Mowry Image
ByLarry Mowry via WLS logo
1 hour ago
Here's when to watch the celestial show.

LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A timelapse video shows the beauty of the Perseid meteor shower in LaPorte County, Indiana.

The yearly meteor shower is only going to get more active over the next couple of days.

It's expected to peak Friday morning, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said, but meteors can be visible for several days and even over a week on either side of Aug. 12.

VIDEO: Meteor streaks across sky over Coal City

The streaks of light are not stars, but debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle. The tiny particles of dust and sand hit the atmosphere and create the pretty streaks of light.

The best place to view the meteor shower is away from city lights in as dark of a place as possible. The full moon will hamper viewing this year, Mowry said.

