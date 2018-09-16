Person dead after apartment fire in unincorporated Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
A person is dead after an apartment fire in unincorporated Des Plaines Sunday.

The fire broke out on the top floor of an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Landings Lane at approximately 7:45 a.m. The blaze became a four-alarm fire.

Evanston Fire Department and Schiller Park Fire Departments assisted in controlling the fire.

The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed that a death had been reported as a result of the fire but did not identify the victim or cause of death.

Fire officials said six people, including a firefighter, were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Residents were not allowed to enter the building because of potential hotspots, officials said.
