Person falls overboard from sailboat into Lake Michigan during Race to Mackinac

Authorities continued to search Saturday afternoon for a person who fell overboard from a sailboat in Lake Michigan.Chicago Yacht Club said the missing person is one of their Race to Mackinac participants.Authorities were called at about 2:45 p.m. about the person overboard located roughly 4-5 miles northeast of Navy Pier in Chicago.At 5 p.m., authorities said they are actively searching for the person with multiple boats and a helicopter. The Chicago Fire Department's marine unit, the U.S. Coast Guard and civilian boats were searching the area.However, conditions were challenging on the lake with 15 mph gusts and about 6-foot waves.