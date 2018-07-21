Person falls overboard from sailboat into Lake Michigan during Race to Mackinac

EMBED </>More Videos

A person fell into Lake Michigan about 4-5 miles northeast of Navy Pier.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Authorities continued to search Saturday afternoon for a person who fell overboard from a sailboat in Lake Michigan.

Chicago Yacht Club said the missing person is one of their Race to Mackinac participants.

Authorities were called at about 2:45 p.m. about the person overboard located roughly 4-5 miles northeast of Navy Pier in Chicago.

At 5 p.m., authorities said they are actively searching for the person with multiple boats and a helicopter. The Chicago Fire Department's marine unit, the U.S. Coast Guard and civilian boats were searching the area.

However, conditions were challenging on the lake with 15 mph gusts and about 6-foot waves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water rescuelake michiganChicagoNavy PierGold Coast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ill. victim in Mo. duck boat tragedy ID'd; Woman who lost 9 family members speaks out
1 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on I-55
Driver of pickup truck pulling trailer with hundreds of piglets killed in DeKalb County crash
Special Olympics athlete missing from the Near North Side
Kane County corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting inmate
Doctor who treated former President George H.W. Bush shot to death in Houston
14-year-old arrested after Navy SEAL memorial vandalized
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
Show More
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $493M
Chicago police officer injured in Logan Square crash
Pregnant woman, husband carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
More News