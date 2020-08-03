Divers search for teenager in Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor

More divers going in checking new spot to search for teen who went under. Lake is very choppy with high winds. No one should be swimming. Very dangerous conditions pic.twitter.com/cCWPUtkK1p — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 3, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Divers are searching for one person in the water near Diversey Harbor late Monday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.The person is a teenage boy, according to the Chicago Fire Department."More divers going in checking new spot to search for teen who went under. Lake is very choppy with high winds. No one should be swimming. Very dangerous conditions," CFD officials tweeted early Monday evening.Officials have warned about high waves on Lake Michigan Monday.Waves are in the 4 to 7 foot range on Lake Michigan and a Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued through Tuesday afternoon, according to ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry.This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.