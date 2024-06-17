2 men killed, 1 wounded in separate shootings on same block in West Pullman, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two separate fatal shootings happened in the same block Sunday on the Far South Side hours apart, Chicago police said.

One man was shot and killed early Sunday in West Pullman.

The victim, a man between the ages of 35 and 40, was shot to death around 2:32 a.m. in the 11500 block of South La Salle Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 13 hours later, two men were shot, one fatally, in West Pullman. The two men were also in the 11500 block of South La Salle Street at about 3:20 p.m. when they were approached by someone who fired shots in their direction, Chicago police said.

One man, 34, was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man, 59, also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in serious condition at the same hospital, police said.

No arrests have been reported in either shooting. Police did not say if the two shootings were connected. Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.