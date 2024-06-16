WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of Chicago area

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 16, 2024 7:41PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe weather is possible in the Chicago area Sunday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most counties in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana until 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

The watch has been issued for the following counties: Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake (IL), Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will, Winnebago (IL), Lake (IN) and Porter (IN).

A chance of pop-up storms was forecasted for the afternoon into the evening, ABC7 Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said Sunday morning.

Humidity was expected to build throughout the day.

FULL FORECAST | Chicago weather: Hot with pop-up storm chance Sunday; Air Quality Alert in effect

More information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW