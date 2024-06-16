Chicago weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe weather is possible in the Chicago area Sunday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most counties in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana until 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

The watch has been issued for the following counties: Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake (IL), Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will, Winnebago (IL), Lake (IN) and Porter (IN).

A chance of pop-up storms was forecasted for the afternoon into the evening, ABC7 Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said Sunday morning.

Humidity was expected to build throughout the day.

