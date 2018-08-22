Person of interest identified in Melrose Park road rage shooting

Melrose Park Police have identified a "person of interest" in a road rage shooting that took place Saturday.Investigators said three teenage boys were shot in a car near First Avenue and North Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. on August 19.The shooter or shooters fired three shots, police said. Two of the victims, both 16, are still in the hospital.The driver, 19, was shot in the shoulder but is okay.According to police, it is unclear if the victims knew the shooter.