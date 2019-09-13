Person questioned in murder of CFD lieutenant's son Tyler Bernicky, charges pending

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police confirmed they are questioning a person of interest in the murder of Tyler Bernicky, the son of a Chicago Fire Department lieutenant who was found stabbed to death next to a burning van in Chatham in June.

Chicago police said charges against the person of interest are pending, and more details will be released later.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the early morning hours of June 15 in the 7900-block of South Ingleside Avenue. When they arrived, they found the 25-year-old dead on the ground with stab wounds to his chest and legs.

Investigators believe Bernicky's van was intentionally sent on fire.
