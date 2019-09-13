CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police confirmed they are questioning a person of interest in the murder of Tyler Bernicky, the son of a Chicago Fire Department lieutenant who was found stabbed to death next to a burning van in Chatham in June.
Chicago police said charges against the person of interest are pending, and more details will be released later.
Officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the early morning hours of June 15 in the 7900-block of South Ingleside Avenue. When they arrived, they found the 25-year-old dead on the ground with stab wounds to his chest and legs.
Investigators believe Bernicky's van was intentionally sent on fire.
Person questioned in murder of CFD lieutenant's son Tyler Bernicky, charges pending
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More