Person riding lawn mower seriously injured in University Village hit-and-run

A hit-and-run in Chicago's University Village neighborhood Thursday afternoon seriously injured a 60-year-old person using a lawn mower.Police said the driver of a black-colored Ford Crown Victoria hit a person who was using a stand-up lawn mower in the 1200-block of South Halsted Street at about 2 p.m.The driver kept driving south on Halsted, police said. The Crown Victoria has a extensive front end damage and has license plate AJ81664, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.