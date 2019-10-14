GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A person with a knife was shot and wounded by a Gary police officer Monday morning, Gary police said.
Officers were dispatched to the 4300-block of East Dunes Highway at about 5:40 a.m. after a report of an aggressive, unwanted subject.
Police said they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife who then charged at one of the officers. That officer fired his gun and hit the suspect, police said.
The suspect was subdued and transported to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.
Person with knife shot by Gary officer, police say
