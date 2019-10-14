Person with knife shot by Gary officer, police say

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A person with a knife was shot and wounded by a Gary police officer Monday morning, Gary police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 4300-block of East Dunes Highway at about 5:40 a.m. after a report of an aggressive, unwanted subject.

Police said they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife who then charged at one of the officers. That officer fired his gun and hit the suspect, police said.

The suspect was subdued and transported to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garypolice involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane evacuated at Midway Airport for mechanical issue; no one injured
Man charged in fatal shooting of 5 at NW Side apartment building
Boy, 3, shot in head, critically injured in Back of the Yards
28 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Disney announcing which movies, shows you can watch on Disney Plus: LIVE
1 year anniversary of Jayme Closs kidnapping, parents' murder
Seniors feel 'trapped' after elevator outage in NW Indiana
Show More
Officer shoots woman inside her Texas home after welfare check
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Young chef follows cooking dreams as he waits for new heart
Alabama police question man in 3-year-old girl's kidnapping
Chicago AccuWeather: Bright sunshine, chilly Monday
More TOP STORIES News