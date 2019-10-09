Personal items stolen from Mt. Sinai Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Personal items, potentially including those belonging to patients, were stolen from Mount Sinai Hospital over the weekend, Chicago police and the hospital said.
Police said someone entered the hospital at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday and took miscellaneous property. The hospital said the thief stole items stored in the security office, potentially including some patients' items.
Police are asking anyone who had items left in the hospital's security office during that time to contact them.
Mount Sinai is providing transportation to the District 10 Police Station for patients who want to file a report.
Mount Sinai Hospital released a statement saying, "There was an unfortunate security incident that took place overnight on October 6 involving personal items stored in the security office at Mount Sinai Hospital, potentially including some patients' items.
"The Chicago Police Department is currently investigating the matter. They have requested that any patient or family seeking access to personal items stored with Sinai security overnight on October 5-6 contact the Chicago Police directly. They can go to the District 10 Station at 3315 W. Ogden and reference case number RD #JC461812. Sinai Security is providing transportation for patients/families needing it to get to the 10th District station.
"Anyone with additional questions is also being directed contact the Chicago Police Department."
"Sinai Security is cooperating fully with the police to resolve this matter, and we regret any inconvenience this may cause. As this is an active and ongoing Chicago Police Department investigation, we cannot comment further and direct all additional inquiries to the police department."
