Personal items stolen from Mt. Sinai Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Personal items, potentially including those belonging to patients, were stolen from Mount Sinai Hospital over the weekend, Chicago police and the hospital said.Police said someone entered the hospital at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday and took miscellaneous property. The hospital said the thief stole items stored in the security office, potentially including some patients' items.Police are asking anyone who had items left in the hospital's security office during that time to contact them.Mount Sinai is providing transportation to the District 10 Police Station for patients who want to file a report.Mount Sinai Hospital released a statement saying,