Pet parrot rescued from window ledge in Loop: VIDEO

Just when you think you’ve seen it all in #Chicago pic.twitter.com/gnXsrrJNrB — Darren (@ChiTownCheese) May 16, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A loose pet parrot was rescued in Chicago's Loop Sunday.A fire crew that was returning from an EMS run earlier in the day in downtown was flagged down to assist with getting a pet bird down from a window ledge at East Michigan Avenue and East Jackson Drive, according to Chicago fire officials.The citizen asked for a ladder, but instead, a crew member used a pole to help get the bird down.The rescue was caught on video."Just when you think you've seen it all in #Chicago," the person who took the video posted on social media.A crowd that gathered around cheered when the bird was finally lowered down from the ledge.