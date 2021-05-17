animal rescue

Pet parrot rescued from window ledge in Loop: VIDEO

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A loose pet parrot was rescued in Chicago's Loop Sunday.

A fire crew that was returning from an EMS run earlier in the day in downtown was flagged down to assist with getting a pet bird down from a window ledge at East Michigan Avenue and East Jackson Drive, according to Chicago fire officials.

The citizen asked for a ladder, but instead, a crew member used a pole to help get the bird down.

The rescue was caught on video.

"Just when you think you've seen it all in #Chicago," the person who took the video posted on social media.



A crowd that gathered around cheered when the bird was finally lowered down from the ledge.
