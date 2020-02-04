Pets & Animals

Determined dogs team up to carry giant branch in adorable video

AUSTRALIA -- A determined pooch sought her mom Willow's help to carry out a very important mission.

While on their daily walk in Perth's Yokine Reserve, Harper tried to carry an enormous stick, which her owner Tanya Richards says she tries to do every day.

Willow can be seen helping out her daughter, who was struggling to navigate around a bollard in the video uploaded to Instagram on January 30.

"It's funny to watch as some days they are more like logs than sticks and they are very proud of themselves by cleaning up our park," Richards told Storyful.
