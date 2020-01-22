200 animals found in feces-covered Texas home

@HoustonSPCA @MCTXSheriff #livestock & @mocopct3 deputies respond to animal call in Fox Run Subdivision to take custody of several birds, rabbits, pigs & lizard pic.twitter.com/ZnqT7sIuSM — Constable Precinct 3 (@mocopct3) January 22, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: #HoustonSPCA and @mocopct3 have rescued over 100 animals living in deplorable conditions- many of them inside a Montgomery County home. Many of the chickens, roosters, rabbits, ducks, parakeets, potbelly pigs, cats and dogs were in rooms... https://t.co/Ahny3kg8k6 pic.twitter.com/3trNxuG9ih — Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) January 22, 2020

SPRING, Texas -- Deputies rescued 200 animals from a Texas home Tuesday night.Authorities were responding to an animal call in Spring, Texas, when they found them.Authorities say the animals included dogs, cats, pigs, rabbits, exotic birds, turkeys, geese, ducks and a lizard.The Houston SPCA is assisting Montgomery County Pct. 3 in the rescue.Pictures from the Houston SPCA show a room with wall-to-wall bird cages and feces covering the floor.Authorities haven't announced if the homeowner will face charges.