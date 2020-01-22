Pets & Animals

200 animals found in feces-covered Texas home

SPRING, Texas -- Deputies rescued 200 animals from a Texas home Tuesday night.

Authorities were responding to an animal call in Spring, Texas, when they found them.



Authorities say the animals included dogs, cats, pigs, rabbits, exotic birds, turkeys, geese, ducks and a lizard.

The Houston SPCA is assisting Montgomery County Pct. 3 in the rescue.



Pictures from the Houston SPCA show a room with wall-to-wall bird cages and feces covering the floor.

Authorities haven't announced if the homeowner will face charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstexasspcaanimal crueltydogsu.s. & worldhoarding
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Special prosecutor motion filed after Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn officer
R. Kelly case in court Wednesday
O'Hare Airport begins screening for deadly coronavirus
FedEx truck burglarized while stalled on I-57 in Calumet Park
Shooting near Logan Square funeral home leads to police chase, crash in North Center
News Fix: Temperatures dip across US; affect wildlife in Florida
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
Show More
Chicago single mom pays off $50K in debt in 3 years
Logan Square marijuana dispensary burglar used torch, employee key card, police say
IL Supreme Court hears case of Wood Dale teacher denied maternity leave for child born in summer
Las Vegas mall shooting: 2 wounded by gunfire on Strip
Equifax Settlement 2019: How to make a claim
More TOP STORIES News