2nd annual Wiener Dog Derby at Fox Valley Ice Arena to benefit local animal rescue

Hockey and wiener dogs are going hand-in-hand this weekend at the Fox Valley Ice Arena. The 2nd annual Wiener Dog Derby is happening tonight during the Chicago Steel game. Proceeds from the event benefit Rescue Warriors Corp.
Date: Saturday, March 2, 2019

Hours: Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Races held during first intermission (preliminary heat) at approximately 7:45 p.m. and second intermission (final race - top four finishers from preliminary heat) at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Address:
Fox Valley Ice Arena

1996 S Kirk Rd, Geneva

Admission: Tickets start at $10 per person

To purchase tickets, visit the Chicago Steel's website.
