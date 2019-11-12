Pets & Animals

Airport therapy cat helping calm nervous travelers in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Flying can be especially stressful during the holidays, but a four-legged fur-ball is helping put travelers at ease.

Stitches is the new therapy cat at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. She's an 11-year-old tabico, a mixture of tabby and calico.

Stitches rides around in a stroller that has a sign that says, "Pet Me".

RELATED: Lilou the therapy pig is still making people smile in San Francisco

She's the first comfort cat at the airport. She will join about 100 therapy-dogs that go around helping soothe the nerves of frazzled travelers.

When she's not working, Stitches enjoys relaxing at home and loves to watch Law and Order: SVU. "She loves Ice-T's voice," Stitches' owner told The Twin Cities Pioneer Press.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsairport newscatsanimalanimal newscute animalsanimalsfun stuffu.s. & worldtherapypassenger
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Dangerous, record-breaking cold moves in
Chicago rapper Lil Reese shot, critically injured in Country Club Hills
Straw purchases fuel Chicago gun violence, drug cartel mayhem
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
World's largest Starbucks opens on Magnificent Mile Friday
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Chicago AccuWeather: Record cold Tuesday, with frigid wind chills
Show More
Aurora officers return to duty after Henry Pratt mass shooting
'He was a great man. He loved everybody,' Portage Park stabbing victim ID'd
Mayor Lightfoot heading to Springfield to push for rework of tax formula for Chicago casino
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
Former Michigan State, Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers dies at age 38
More TOP STORIES News