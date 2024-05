Ducklings rescued from sewer drain in Oswego

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- Several ducklings were rescued Wednesday from a sewer drain in the west suburbs.

The rescue happened in Oswego.

Oswego police said the ducklings fell into the sewer. A resident reported that they were trapped.

The public works department responded to rescue them.

The mama duck was no where to be seen.