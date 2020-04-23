Pets & Animals

Baby geese rescued from roof at La Rabida Children's Hospital

1 / 4

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago pediatric hospital is showing its dedication to helping families of all kinds.

A team of medical staff at La Rabida Children's Hospital rescued six baby geese from its roof this week.

The hospital said the rescue mission has become a bit of a spring tradition. For the last several years, a family of geese return to the roof of the hospital's outpatient medical center to nest and lay eggs.

While the hospital's green roof is a safe place for the eggs, it lacks a water source and can be dangerous for young goslings who cannot fly yet.

The hospital said the baby geese reunited with their parents in nearby Jackson Park and went from a celebratory swim together in Lake Michigan.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagojackson parkhospitalbaby animalscute animals
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases spike as testing expands, Pritzker says
111 sick, 10 dead in Symphony South Shore COVID-19 outbreak
Veterans Affairs-linked COVID-19 cases in IL among highest nationwide
Check out our new ABC7 Chicago streaming app
Chicago's 1st COVID-19 antibody test site opens in Lincoln Park
New technology stops spoofing so you don't miss important calls during pandemic
Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Small businesses take new approach after missing out on 1st wave of federal loans
Chicago celebrates Earth Day's 50th anniversary
Chicago Pride Parade postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen headline 'Jersey 4 Jersey' benefit concert
More TOP STORIES News