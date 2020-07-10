Baby muskox named after 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek at Washington zoo

The fuzzy calf was born on June 7 at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington.
"Jeopardy!" shared the news Friday tweeting, "they chose to name the newborn after our very own Alex - whose favorite animal is the muskox!"
Adoring fans voted online after the zoo launched a naming contest.
When fans were asked what they should call this fuzzy, 4-week-old muskox calf at @ptdefiancezoo, they chose to name the newborn after our very own Alex – whose favorite animal is the muskox! pic.twitter.com/SLSAUwtdaM
"Out of 5,229 votes, Trebek won by a clear margin at 42%, with runner-up names Mak (29%), Ollie (27%) and Capra (2%)," announced the zoo.
"We all knew his spirit animal is a muskox," explained assistant curator Shannon Smith, of the initial name suggestion.
The 79-year old "Jeopardy!" host explained his love for muskoxen during an interview on Jeopardy.com.
"Muskoxen are family oriented, and I like that. When in danger, they form a protective circle with the males facing outward, and the cows and calves in the center. There are very few predators brave enough to attack this formation. Besides that, I like the way their furry coats wave in the breeze when they are running."
Muskoxen are the favorite animal of Alex Trebek, the 79-year-old TV personality and legendary host of @Jeopardy! and now the longtime gameshow host has one named just for him. Meet baby Trebek at the Zoo and read the story at https://t.co/qvE4nKwnjy. ❤️— Point Defiance Zoo (@PtDefianceZoo) July 10, 2020