PETS & ANIMALS

'Bedazzled' pigeon found in Arizona reunited with owner

EMBED </>More Videos

A pigeon in a bedazzled vest that was lost in Arizona has been reunited with its owner.

The lost pigeon found wearing a rhinestone vest has been reunited with its owner.

The bird, whose name is Olive, was found in an Arizona woman's yard and was brought to a Fallen Feathers Rescue over 10 days ago.

Fallen Feathers owner Jody Kieran said she had nursed a lot of birds back to health, but Olive and her vest were an unusual case.

Volunteers worked to find the owner, who said Olive flew out the window one day. Olive was reunited with her owner on Tuesday.

Olive's owner said she found the vest online and added the rhinestones herself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalslost petbirdsbizarreu.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man stabs elderly couple's dog
Perfect Pet
Don't feed your pup these foods from your holiday feast
Brookfield Zoo lemurs belly up to Thanksgiving feast
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Winter Storm Warning issued for areas north, west of Chicago
Memorial held for slain CPD officer Samuel Jimenez
Security guard killed by police laid to rest
Stranger returns lost wallet with $40 extra inside
Small Business Saturday kicks off holiday season for local retailers
Mother of slain teenager turns grief into hope with coat drive
Mike Ditka improving after suffering heart attack this week, agent says
Man stabs elderly couple's dog
Show More
Wrong text leads to special Thanksgiving tradition
Incoming Mexican government denies it had deal to host US asylum-seekers
4 injured in Lower Wacker crash
Protesters march through Alabama mall after officer shoots wrong suspect
More News