Behind The Scenes: Sharks at the Shedd Aquarium

By Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Meghan Kluth got a behind the scenes look at Sharks at the Shedd Aquarium for the big event this week.

The Shedd is home to 12 different species of sharks.

Whether they terrify or fascinate you, sharks are important to our oceans.



"We breed these sharks to help maintain their genetic population," said Lise Watson of the Shedd Aquarium.

In order to feed the sharks, targets are used to move them from spot to spot.

"It's not something that our guests get to see all the time," Watson said. "On Saturday and Sunday, we have an extraordinary experience, a behind the scenes shark feeding tour where a limited number of guests can sign up to come behind the scenes and see it up close."

WATCH LIVE: Shedd Aquarium Shark Cam

Click here for more information on the Shedd's shark conservation efforts.
