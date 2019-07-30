Behind The Scenes: Sharks at the Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd is home to 12 different species of sharks.
"We breed these sharks to help maintain their genetic population," said Lise Watson of the Shedd Aquarium.
In order to feed the sharks, targets are used to move them from spot to spot.
"It's not something that our guests get to see all the time," Watson said. "On Saturday and Sunday, we have an extraordinary experience, a behind the scenes shark feeding tour where a limited number of guests can sign up to come behind the scenes and see it up close."
